Imphal: The Kuki-Zo MLAs of the Manipur Legislative Assembly have plans to hold talks with their Civil Social Organisations (CSOs) for the reinstallation of the new government in a significant development towards restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

One Kuki legislator, on the condition of anonymity, said that all arrangements have been made for the participation of nine Kuki-Zo MLAs as well as several Kuki-Zo CSOs at the meeting to be held in Kangpokpi district headquarters on May 19.

The BJP MLA and former Manipur minister Vungzagin Valte, who was severely injured in a mob attack on May 4, 2023, is not in a position to attend the meeting, but a nominee may represent him at the meeting.

As the elected representatives of the state assembly opting for reinstallation of the new government after the state has been under the president’s rule since February 13, 2025, with the assembly in suspended animation, the meeting would be a crucial one for Kuki-Zo elected legislators.

The proposed meeting followed after the BJP North East Coordinator, Sambit Patra, held meetings with the Kuki-Zo MLAs in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi district headquarters on May 5 and 6.

The visiting BJP leader also held talks with the representatives of the Zoumi Council, Kuki-Zo Council, Community on Tribals’ Unity (CoTU), and other Kuki CSOs. The Kuki-Zo CSOs have reportedly expressed their desire to elect a new Chief Minister who is acceptable to the legislators of the Kukis, Nagas, and Meiteis.

Notably, in the sixty-member Manipur legislative assembly, there are 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs. However, they boycotted the sittings of the three assembly sessions in the past 2 years owing to their various demands.