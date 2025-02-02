Imphal: Vice-Chairman of the Kangleipak Communist Party – Taibanganba (KCP-T) was arrested in a special operation jointly conducted by a combined team of the central and state forces in Kakching, Manipur on Saturday.

Officials said the arrested KCP-T leader was involved in extortion, recruitment of cadres, and kidnapping activities in Kakching, Thoubal, and Imphal West districts.

Three mobile phones and some incriminating documents were recovered from his possession.

Based on intelligence reports provided by 46 Assam Rifles, a combined team of Kakching district commandos, Waikhong police and BSF arrested the KCP-T leader from a hideout at Langmeidong under the Waikhong police station in Kakching district.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Leisangthem Rajesh Singh (30) alias Malemnganba, son of Leishangthem Kullabidhu, a Langmeidong Mamang Awang Leikai resident in the same district.

On being interrogation, the arrested person disclosed that he is a vice chairman of the banned outfit and was involved in extortion, recruitment of cadres, and kidnapping activities in Kakching, Thoubal, and Imphal West districts in the past few months.

The arrested individual and seized items have been handed over to the concerned police station.

The police said that a criminal case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was registered against him on February 1, 2025.