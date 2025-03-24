Applications are invited for recruitment of 26 vacant positions or jobs in NIT Manipur.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Group B and Group C categories on direct recruitment and deputation basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Dy. Registrar

Medical Officer

Technical Officer (ICT)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Library & Info. Assistant

Technical Assistant

Superintendent

SAS Assistant

Pharmacist

Senior Assistant

Junior Assistant

Technician

Lab Attendant

Library & Info. Assistant

Assistant Engineer

No. of posts :

Dy. Registrar : 1

Medical Officer : 1

Technical Officer (ICT) : 1

Junior Engineer (Electrical) : 1

Library & Info. Assistant : 2

Technical Assistant : 2

Superintendent : 1

SAS Assistant : 1

Pharmacist : 1

Senior Assistant : 1

Junior Assistant : 2

Technician : 8

Lab Attendant : 2

Library & Info. Assistant : 1

Assistant Engineer : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

The eligibility criteria for the above posts is as per Recruitment Rules of NITs (2019) and as updated

from time to time by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India

Also Read : 6 wild things to do in Shillong at night

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://services.iiitk.ac.in/Nitm_Staff_Rec/

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Last date for receipt of online applications is 11.59 p.m. of 18th April, 2025

Candidates applying for more than one post should submit separate Application Forms through

online along with the prescribed application fee for each post, base on their category.

Application Fees :

a. Rs. 1000/- for General and OBC

b. Rs. 500/- for SC/ST candidates.

c. Women and PWD candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

d. The admissible Application Fee must be remitted through Online Payment Only in the following

account details as below and the payment receipt must be sent along with the application

form. Account details: Name of Bank: Bank of Baroda, A/c Name : Director NIT Manipur IRG, A/c No. : 60330100000143, IFSC : BARB0NITMAN, Branch : NIT Manipur, MICR Code : 795012007

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here