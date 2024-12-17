Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or jobs in NIT Manipur.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor (Grade-I) Level-12 and also Assistant Professor (Grade-II) Level-10 [On contract] in various departments of the Institute.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Grade-I, Level-12)

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Computer Science & Engineering : 1

Electrical Engineering : 1

Mechanical Engineering : 1

Qualification : Educational Qualification, Experience, Credit points, eligibility and also other conditions of recruitment are given as recruitment rules for faculty of NITs issued by GoI, MoE from time to time (Available on website https://www.nitmanipur.ac.in/DisplayPage.aspx?page=ckaeaq).

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Grade-I, Level-10) (On contract)

No. of posts : 13

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 1

Computer Science and Engineering : 1

Electrical Engineering : 2

Electronics and Communication Engineering : 2

Mechanical Engineering : 2

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 2

Mathematics : 1

Humanities and Social Sciences : 1

How to apply :

Applicants may apply only altogether through the online recruitment portal of the institute’s website www.nitmanipur.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications altogether is 11:59 pm up to 5th January 2025.

Application Fees :

The PwD, female candidates, and faculty members of NIT Manipur gets exemption from payment

of processing fees. The UR and OBC candidates should pay a non-refundable processing fee of

Rs. 2500 (Rupees Two Thousand Five Hundred only), and applicants under SC, ST and EWS category should pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 1000 (Rupees One thousand only).

Indian Nationals applying from abroad (for all categories) & OCI Card-holders should pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 5000/- per application.

Every candidate must pay the admissible Application Fee online in the following account details and also send the payment receipt along with the Application Form-

Account details: Name of Bank: Bank of Baroda, Accounts Holder’s Name: Director NIT Manipur IRG, Account No. 60330100000143IFSC code: BARB0NITMAN (The Fifth character is zero), MICR Code: 795012007

Application Form without Payment Receipt is not acceptable altogether.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here