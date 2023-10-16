Manipur Jobs NIT Manipur Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate and Project Assistant purely on contractual basis for a period of 1 year (extendable based on the performance), under Project titled “Smart Energy Meter with IOT capabilities and localized power conditioning”, under C2S Programme of MeitY, GoI, in ECE Department.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : First Class ME/M.Tech. & First class B.E./B.Tech. Degree in ECE from

recognised Institute/ University.

OR,

PhD, with ME/M.Tech. & B.E./B.Tech. Degree in ECE from recognised Institute/ University.

Preferred Specialisation: VLSI/Embedded Systems or related fields experience in CAD tools and

Chip design/Linux/ FPGA design and HDL programming language with relevant experience

Salary : Rs. 46,000/- per month

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : First Class B.E./B.Tech Degree in ECE from recognised Institute/

University

OR

ME/M.Tech. with B.E./B.Tech. Degree in ECE from recognised Institute/ University.

Preferred Specialisation: VLSI/Embedded Systems or related fields with experience in CAD tools

and FPGA design with relevant experience

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format by hand/speed post/registered post to “Chief Investigator, C2S Project, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, National Institute of Technology Manipur, Langol, Imphal-795004”.

On the envelope, please inscribe “Application for the post of…………………..”.

Last date and time of submission of application is 4 pm of 31st October 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here