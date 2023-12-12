Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Manipur.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow and Project Technician under the research project entitled “Development of mHealth Solution in Remote Tribal Areas of Manipur through a Customized Mobile solution.” The engagement shall be for a period of one year and may be terminated by either side by giving one month notice.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

Essential: BE/ B.Tech in CSE /ECE /EE or ME/ M.Tech in CSE /ECE /EE or equivalent.

Preferable: Candidates having knowledge and experience in Mobile Apps development, IoT,

Sensors, AI /ML/ DL

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

Essential: Diploma in Engineering / Graduate in Science or equivalent.

Preferable: Candidates having knowledge in computer applications

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th December 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Admin Block, NIT Manipur

Age Limit : Age of the candidates must be below 40 years.

How to apply :

Candidate must bring their original documents of age proof/certificates/degrees/mark sheets with

a photo copy of each and a recent passport size photograph along with updated Bio-data on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here