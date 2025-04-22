Manipur Jobs Manipur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Manipur University in 2025.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant and Field Investigator under the minor research project entitled “Implementation of Assistive Technologies for Divyangjan in Select Central Universities of India” funded by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi in 2025.

Name of post : Research Assistant (RA)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 37000 per month (as per ICSSR Guidelines)

Essential Qualification : Ph.D/M.Phil/ Postgraduate in Library and Information Science with a minimum of 55% marks

Desirable Qualification

1. Proficiency in primary data handling using diverse research methodologies.

2. Strong SPSS and MS Excel knowledge to analyse data.

Age Limit : 21-35 Years (The upper age limit relaxation for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the government rule)

Name of post : Field Investigator (FI)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 20,000 per month (as per ICSSR Guidelines)

Essential Qualification : Postgraduate in Library and Information Science with a minimum

of 55% marks

Desirable Qualification : Strong MS Excel knowledge. Proficiency in field survey.

Age Limit : 21-35 Years (The upper age limit relaxation for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the government rule)

How to apply :

Interested candidates are requested to send their Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with the cover

letter and scanned copies of mark sheets, certificates from Class 10th standards onwards,

testimonials, experience certificates, certificates of JRF/NET, evidence of publication (if any)

to Dr. Dalip Singh, Project Director through email ID: [email protected] or

submit or post it (hard copy) to Dr. Dalip Singh, Room No 348, Department of Library

and Information Science, Second Floor, New Social Sciences Block, Manipur University,

Canchipur, Imphal 795003

Please mention ‘Applying for the post of Research Assistant/Field Investigator ‘as the subject

of the email and in the cover letter. The shortlisted candidates will get information about the interview and details of that interview, i.e. mode of interview (Online/Offline/hybrid), date, time and place, etc, will be emailed or phone call to the shortlisted candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here