Applications are invited for recruitment of three vacant positions or jobs in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Investigators for the ICSSR Funded Collaborative Empirical Research Project on Jal Jeevan Mission (2024-25) entitled “Geospatial Assessment of the Jal Jeevan Mission on Rural Health Across Various Geographical Landscapes of North East India.” The posts are purely temporary. The appointment may also be terminated at any time before the expiry of the stipulated period if the work is deemed to be unsatisfactory. Manipur University came into being on 5th June 1980 under the Manipur University Act, 1980 (Manipur Act 8 of 1980), as a teaching-cum-affiliating University at Imphal with territorial jurisdiction altogether over the whole of the state of Manipur and it was converted into a central university w.e.f. 13/10/2005. The Manipur University Act No 54 of 2005 also received the assent of the President on 28/12/2005.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 3

Remuneration : Rs.20,000 per month (as per ICSSR Guidelines)

Essential Qualification :

Postgraduate in Social Science/Environmental Studies with a minimum of 55% Marks

Desirable Qualification :

Proficiency in primary data collection using diverse research methodologies and statistical and computer knowledge to compute and analyze data. Strong GIS knowledge for mapping and geospatial mapping using ArcGIS, QGIS

How to apply :

Candidates must submit their application in the prescribed format (Annexure) for the specified positions along with copies of mark sheets, certificates from Class 10th standards onwards, testimonials, experience certificates, certificates of NET or also similar examination qualifications, evidence of publication (if any) to Dr Wazir Alam (Project Director) in email ID: [email protected]

OR

Applicants can also fill out the Google Application Form by clicking the link given below

https://forms.gle/bK34QbTa81g4sdgg6

Last date for submission of application altogether is on or before 10/02/2025

The interview date and time will altogether be communicated via email and phone to the shortlisted candidates.

The candidates must bring all original mark sheets and also certificates along with a set of photocopies of all relevant documents on the date of the interview for verification.

No TA/DA will be provided to attend the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here