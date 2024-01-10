Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Assistant under DST SERB sponsored research project entitled “Colour Tunable Circularly Polarized Luminescence from Lanthanide B2sed Small Molecule Supramolecular Gels and its Application as Security Marker.” Manipur University was established on 5th June 1980 under the Manipur University Act. 1980 (Manipur Act 8 of 1980), as a teaching-cum-affiliating university at Imphal with territorial jurisdiction over the whole of the state of Manipur altogether and it was converted into a Central University w.e.f. 13/10/2005. The Manipur University Act No 54 of 2005 received the assent of the President on 28/12/2005. At present, the University has 116 affiliated colleges inclusive of 2 medical colleges. Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT) is a constituent college of the University. Located at Canchipur, Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, the university campus is spread over an area of 287.53 acres in the historic Canchipur which is the site of the old palace of Manipur “The Langthabal Konung” (Palace), which was established by Maharaja Ghambhir Singh in 1827 AD just after the liberation of Manipur from Burmese occupation. Maharaja Gambhir Singh took his last breath at Canchipur. Canchipur is also the Birth Place of Dr. Lamabam Kamal, a renowned poet of Manipur.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BSc Chemistry

Fellowship : Rs. 21800/- per month for 2 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.manipuruniv.ac.in/ up to 16th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



