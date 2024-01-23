Manipur Jobs Manipur University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Manipur University in 2024.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Project Assistant as a part of the DBT-sponsored Ramalingaswami Re-Entry Fellowship Project entitled “Targeting Ferroptosis as a Therapeutic Strategy in Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)” in the Department of Life Sciences (Botany) in 2024. Manipur University was established on 5th June 1980 under the Manipur University Act. 1980 (Manipur Act 8 of 1980), as a teaching-cum-affiliating university at Imphal with territorial jurisdiction over the whole of the state of Manipur and it was converted into a Central University w.e.f. 13/10/2005. The Manipur University Act No 54 of 2005 received the assent of the President on 28/12/2005. At present, the University has 116 affiliated colleges inclusive of 2 medical colleges. Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT) is a constituent college of the University.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- Plus HRA (as per the DBT rules)

Also Read : Divine ornaments & attires seen in the Ram Lalla idol at Ram Mandir

Essential Qualification :

First class MSc in Life Sciences/Biochemistry/Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology altogether.

Desired Experience :

Experience in molecular and cell biology, immunohistochemistry, mammalian cell culture, western blotting, and qPCR techniques also.

Age : Not more than 38 years as on closing date of advertisement

Also Read : 5 reasons to watch Shark Tank India Season 3

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications altogether along with Curriculum Vitae to the office of the Department of Life Sciences (Botany), Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal-795003 or by email to Principal Investigator of the project Dr. Thangal Yumnamcha at tyumnamcha@gmail.com latest by 4.00 PM of February 1, 2024.

The date and time of the interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates also by email.

No separate call letter will be issued.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

