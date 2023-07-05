Manipur Jobs : Manipur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Field Investigator under the research project entitled “Livelihood Issues and Migration of Fisherfolk in Loktak Lake, Manipur”, funded by the Indian Council of Social Science Research(ICSSR), New Delhi.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Essential Qualification : PhD. / M.Phil./ MA/ MSc in Geography with minimum 55% marks

Desirable Qualification :

(a) Passed NET/SLET in Geography

(b) Working Experience in SPSS Software

Age Limit : 21-37 Years (Upper age limit relaxation for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per Govt rule)

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Essential Qualification : MA/ MSc in Geography with minimum 55% marks

Desirable Qualification : Experience in Field Survey

Age Limit : 21-37 Years (Upper age limit relaxation for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per Govt rule)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with a Cover Letter through e-mail to avijit.mistri@manipuruniv.ac.in or submit it physically/offline to Room No. 207, Department of Geography, Manipur University, Imphal-795003 within 17th July 2023

Please mention ‘Applying post of Research Assistant/Field Investigator’ as a subject of the e-mail and in the Cover Letter.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here