Manipur Jobs CAU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 53 vacant non-teaching positions in Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, Manipur.

Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 53 vacant positions in its Headquarters and different campuses.

Name of posts :

Assistant Registrar (Estt. /Acad. / General)

Assistant Comptroller

Assistant Architect

Medical Officer

Assistant Engineer (Civil / Electrical)

Student Welfare Officer

Sports Officer

Horticulture Assistant

Junior Engineer (Civil / Electrical)

Sr. Library Assistant

Field-cum-Laboratory Assistant

UDC

Junior Stenographer Grade III

Machine Operator

Driver

Multi Tasking Staff

No. of posts :

Assistant Registrar (Estt. /Acad. / General) : 11

Assistant Comptroller : 7

Assistant Architect : 1

Medical Officer : 4

Assistant Engineer (Civil / Electrical) : 3

Student Welfare Officer : 2

Sports Officer : 1

Horticulture Assistant : 5

Junior Engineer (Civil / Electrical) : 3

Sr. Library Assistant : 1

Field-cum-Laboratory Assistant : 2

UDC : 3

Junior Stenographer Grade III : 1

Machine Operator : 1

Driver : 4

Multi Tasking Staff : 4

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, Manipur

How to apply : Candidates may send their duly completed application form in the prescribed format along with self attested copies of educational qualifications, certificates, mark sheets, age proof certificate, Caste/Tribe certificate, 2(two) passport size photographs and other testimonials to the office of the Registrar, Central Agricultural University, Lamphelplat, Imphal, Manipur on or before 30th November, 2023 along with prescribed fee of Rs.500/- (in case of UR/OBC) and NIL fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidate. Payment of fee shall be made through State Bank Collect SBI only (payment guideline may be downloaded from the website www.cau.ac.in).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



