Manipur Jobs CAU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Central Agricultural University (CAU) Manipur.

Central Agricultural University (CAU) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-I under the project entitled “Conservation of Lac Insect Genetic Resources” on contractual basis in College of Agriculture.

Name of post : Young Professional-I

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 25,000/- (Consolidated)

Age limit: 35 years as on the date of interview (relaxable for SC / ST/OBC and other categories as per the Govt. of India rule)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th November 2023 at 11 AM in College of Agriculture, CAU, Iroisemba, Imphal – 795004

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents by email to dean_collegeagri@yahoo.co.in on or before 7th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



