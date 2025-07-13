Shillong: The interstate boundary survey between Assam and Meghalaya has officially begun, a significant step toward resolving the long-standing border dispute.

This joint effort by the governments of Assam and Meghalaya, in collaboration with the Survey of India, aims to accurately demarcate the boundary between the two states.

The survey’s launch followed a coordination meeting at the Survey of India’s Assam, Nagaland & Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram Geospatial Directorate in Guwahati.

Fieldwork kicked off on July 1, 2025, in Hahim. Officials successfully verified the coordinates of boundary pillars installed in 2023 and began constructing new ones.

The following day, July 2, 2025, a separate team started survey work in the Gizang region, utilizing advanced GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) technology for precise ground coordinates.

The Survey of India emphasized that “the active participation of the Assam and Meghalaya state governments, the Survey of India, and the media has ensured transparency, coordination, and smooth progress in this significant step towards resolving the boundary issue.”