Manipur Jobs : Apply for 27 vacancies in Central Agricultural University

Applications are invited for 27 vacant positions in Central Agricultural University Imphal.

Central Agricultural University Imphal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 27 vacant technical positions.

Name of post : Senior Scientist / Equivalent

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : Master’s Degree in relevant subject with atleast 55% marks or equivalent grade point. Good academic record with a PhD in relevant discipline. Minimum 8 years of experience

Name of post : Senior Scientist-cum-Head (KVK)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Doctoral degree in Agricultural Sciences with 8 years experience

Also Read : Is it necessary to wear sunscreen inside the house? Beauty expert reveals truth

Name of post : Scientist / Equivalent

No. of posts : 11

Qualification : Master’s Degree in relevant subject with atleast 55% marks or equivalent grade point with NET OR PhD in relevant discipline.

Name of post : Subject Matter Specialist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Master’s Degree in relevant subject with atleast 55% marks or equivalent grade point from a recognized University.

Also Read : Assam Career : 5 special varieties of teas you can gift your colleagues at work

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://cau.ac.in/. The candidates should send their applications along with relevant documents to the Office of Registrar, Central Agricultural University, Imphal on or before 25th July 2023

Application Fees : A prescribed fees of Rs. 1000/- for UR / OBC candidates and no fee for SC/ ST / PwBD / Women candidates. The payment of fees should be made online

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in