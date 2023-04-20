Manipur Jobs : Apply for 118 vacancies in High Court of Manipur

Applications are invited for 118 vacant positions in High Court of Manipur.

The High Court of Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Lower Division Assistant and Group-D posts.

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant

No. of posts : 54

Qualification :

i) Graduate / Degree holder from a recognized University / Institute

ii) Must have basic knowledge of computer operation

Name of post : Group D posts

No. of posts : 64

Qualification : Must have passed Class X standard examination from a recognized institution

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://hcmimphal.nic.in/ from 8th May 2023 ( 11 AM) to 23rd May 2023 ( 4 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

