Imphal: Alleging a “massive” multi-crore scam under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Manipur, the Congress on Wednesday demanded a court-monitored investigation into alleged large-scale fund misuse and data manipulation.

The party has demanded investigation into what it called “a blatant fraud on the people of the State.”

Addressing a press conference, Lok Sabha member from Manipur, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam said while the Jal Shakti Ministry claimed 80% of rural households in the State had been provided with tap water, the ground reality revealed a completely different story. “Such claims are a blatant fraud on the people of the State,” he said.

Akoijam said he personally visited several villages and found that “in most cases, even pipes had not been laid.” “It was only after I raised the issue that work began — belatedly— on laying pipes,” he claimed.

Calling the episode “a systemic case of data manipulation and fund misappropriation,” the MP said the alleged scam occurred at a time when Manipur was already reeling under violence and instability.

The Congress MP has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition in the Manipur High Court seeking a court-monitored probe, a comprehensive audit of JJM funds, and verification of household tap water connections.

The petition also urges recognition of access to safe drinking water as part of the fundamental Right to Life under Article 21.