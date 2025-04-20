Manipur: JAC seeks thorough investigation into Priyaluxmi's death

Imphal: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the Brutal Killing of Priyaluxmi Devi Khangembam has called for a thorough investigation into the mysterious death of the 20-year-old woman from Manipur, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Delhi.

Addressing the reporters at Ngaikhong Siphai in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Sunday, the JAC convener Takhellambam Surjit Mangang voiced serious concerns over the alleged suicide, stating that the committee suspects foul play in the death of Priyaluxmi Devi Khangembam.

Delhi Police found the dead body of the young woman, a native of Manipur’s Bishnupur district, near Maharani Bagh in the Sunlight Colony police station area of Delhi on April 19, 2025, Surjit Mangang noted.

Despite the Delhi Police stating that the incident appeared to be a suicide, supported by CCTV footage showing Priyaluxmi jumping from a rooftop, Surjit Mangang added that the JAC remains unconvinced.

The JAC further urged Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary PK Singh to intervene and push for a meticulous and unbiased investigation.

Moreover, the JAC is also advocating for a possible second opinion or an independent review of the investigation, expressing doubts about the thoroughness and transparency of the initial police inquiry.