IMPHAL: A Chinese ferret badger partly injured on its nose has been rescued at Tentha village in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

The Chinese ferret badger locally called Nungok is included in the Schedule II of the Wild Life Protect Act.

It is in the least concern category of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

This rare species was found by a resident, Brahmachari Rasi Devi at the back of her house at Tentha Mayai Leikai, about 32 km from Imphal.

The local club volunteers informed the matter to People For Animals (PFA) and handed over the injured animal to a team of wildlife lovers on April 18.

A statement by PFA Manipur stated that the rescued animal has been kept at the PFA animal shelter and is being treated for its nose injury.

This rare species will be released into the wild once the injury is healed.