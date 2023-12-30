IMPHAL: The Manipur government has initiated several precautionary measures after a Delhi returned woman was tested positive for COVID.

The infected woman had travelled from Delhi to Dimapur in Nagaland before taking a bus to Paomata in Senapati district of Manipur.

In response, the Manipur government has set up monitoring booths at Imphal airport, where a dedicated medical team is stationed.

Passengers exhibiting COVID symptoms or arriving from areas with confirmed infections undergo testing at the airport.

Meanwhile, authorities in Manipur have sent the infected woman’s sample to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for genome sequencing.