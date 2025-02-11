Imphal: India intensified counter-insurgency operations (CIOs) by arresting 14 rebels of different underground groups operating along the Manipur-Myanmar borders with the seizure of 30 sophisticated arms, ammunition, and various devices.

India’s large-scale campaigns against the militants came close on the heels of gunfights between the United insurgents of Manipur and the Kuki National Army of Burma (Myanmar) during the period from January 27 to 31 at the Border Pillars 85, 86, and 87 to which over 20 individuals lost their lives.

In a renewed CIO conducted at L Minou ridgeline of Manipur bordering Myanmar, Indian security forces apprehended six suspected cadres including a juvenile belonging to the banned Kangleipak Community Party (Taibanganba) group.

They were arrested along with weapons on Sunday.

With this, all together, 14 cadres of different insurgent groups based in the Manipur valley but mainly operating in the border areas were nabbed since February 2-9, official reports said.

The arrested individuals are RK Ingo Singh (42), Oinam Herojit (28), Salam Sushil Singh (23), Hijam Mani Meitei (31), and Samjetsabam Manisana Meitei (43) and a juvenile.

The following arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession: one 7.62 mm LMG rifle, one 7.62mm SLR rifle, two 5.56mm INSAS rifles, one 7.62mm AK 47 rifle, five 7.62mm LMG Magazine, two 7.62mm SLR Magazine, five 5.56mm INSAS LMG Magazine, two 7.62mm AK 47 magazine, one Passive Night Sight, 96 rounds of assorted ammunitions of 7.62mm SLR, 268 rounds of 7.62mm LMG, 206 5.56mm INSAS, 73 rounds of 7.62mm AK Ammunition, six Bullet proof jackets, 8 Bulletproof plates, and 7 Mobile phones