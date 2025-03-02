Imphal: The Manipur government has imposed a night curfew across Imphal West district from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, starting Saturday, to prevent potential disturbances.

District Magistrate Mayanglangbam Rajkumar Singh issued the order under Section 163(2) of BNSS, 2023, prohibiting gatherings of five or more people carrying weapons or dangerous materials to maintain public peace and security.

Residents can move freely between 5:00 AM and 8:00 PM, provided they do not engage in activities that disrupt law and order.

Government agencies handling law enforcement and essential services are exempt.

The curfew will remain in effect until further notice, and violators will face legal action under relevant laws.

