Imphal: Manipur police arrested three suspects, including the husband of a Manipuri housewife, whose body they found floating suspiciously in a local pond near Imphal airport.

The arrests followed a large sit-in protest by Meira Paibis demanding swift justice in the case.

Police registered an FIR regarding the unnatural death of 31-year-old Chingtham Ningol (Thokchom Ongbi) Matouleibi Devi.

Police charged the three suspects—Thokchom Tomba (22), the deceased’s husband, Thokchom Manaobi Singh, and Thokchom Ongbi Ibemcha Devi—with harassment and held them responsible for Matouleibi’s untimely death, leaving behind three children.

The police produced all three suspects, residents of Malom Tulihal Makha Leikai under the Nambol police station, before the duty magistrate in Imphal West and remanded them to police custody until March 13.

Police discovered Matouleibi’s body in a pond at Malom Makha Leikai on March 7.

On March 9, the Joint Action Committee staged a protest against her death, prompting the police to arrest the suspects.