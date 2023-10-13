Imphal: A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including a carbine machine gun and country-improvised mortar, were recovered from various hideouts in Manipur during the past 24 hours.

The recoveries were made after central and state security forces intensified combing operations under the instruction of the Union Home Minister, said officials.

The large-scale cordon and search operations were intensified since October 9 under the directive of Kuldiep Singh, IPS, Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur.

In one operation, Manipur police commandos and Andro Police station launched a massive combing operation at Lemba village in Imphal East district at around 7 a.m. on Friday. The operations yielded the recovery of 2 SLRs and an equal number of magazines.

In another operation, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, and Churachandpur Police launched operations in the general area of Gothal-Phoulijang in Churachandpur district.

An extensive search of the area by the troops led to the recovery of one 9mm Carbine gun, one Tear Gas Gun, one Improvised Mortar, Ammunition, and other War Like Stores, under the aegis of the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army.

During the operation, a medical camp was also organized, and essential items were distributed at Gothal-Phoulijang village as part of the Civic Action program.

Meanwhile, the Manipur police Control Room press statement said that search operations were conducted by joint security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur, Kakching, Churachandpur, and Thoubal districts. During the operations one MP5, one Carbine Machine Gun, 1 38.8 tear gas gun, one Country-made improvised mortar, and 7 munitions were recovered in the Gothal-Phoulijang are in Churachandpur district.

One 1 7.62 mm SLR with 5 magazines and three Mortar Bombs and 51 mm HE were recovered at Ushoipokpi Makha Sangomsang in Thoubal district.