Manipur: Huge cache of arms and ammo seized in Kakching

Imphal: Central and state forces targeting an insurgent’s camp in the southern part of Manipur led to the recovery of substantial stores of arms, ammunition, explosives and rice on Thursday.

A combined team of Kakching District commandos, personnel of 33 Assam Rifles and Hiyanglam Police carried out a search operation at an insurgent’s hideout located at Sekmaijin Hangool Mayai Leikai under the Hiyanglam police station in Kakching district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operation launched following reliable inputs has ended with the recovery of arms and ammunition though no arrests were made.

The team recovered one Self Loading Rifle (SLR) without the magazine, one Single Barrel Gun, one country-made 9mm Pistol with an empty magazine, one country-made .32 Pistol, three high explosive hand grenades with arming rings and without detonators.

They also recovered one tube launcher, three live rounds of 9mm ammunition, two 12 Bore cartridges, 10 empty cases of AK Rifle, two stun shells, one tear smoke shell, one tear gas grenade, one stun grenade, one wireless set, two bullets proof cover vests, two pair of tactical boots, one bulletproof helmet and a bag containing rice.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The reports added that the retrieved articles had been handed over to the Hiyanglam police station for further investigation and legal procedures.