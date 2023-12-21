IMPHAL: The Manipur high court has agreed to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the humanitarian crisis in Kwatha village.

Kwatha village is located in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

A humanitarian crisis has unfolded in Kwatha village of Manipur owing to the seven-month-long violence in the state.

Kwatha is a Meitei village in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur bordering Myanmar.

This village has a population of only 370, which is facing untold hardships due to the ongoing strife in Manipur.

Kwatha village is surrounded by the six Kuki villages.

“Because of ethnic violence, the Kwatha villagers are not able to sell any products from the village, thereby curtailing their livelihood,” the PIL stated.

“On other hand, the students as well as others from Kwatha village, who were living outside in other parts of the state and elsewhere are not able to return and go back to the village and also receive any money from their home thereby putting them in a pitiful condition,” it states.

The PIL has been filed by Kongjengbam Chingkham of Singjamei in Imphal, Manipur.