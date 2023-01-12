IMPHAL: Two alleged drug smugglers were arrested along with around 4.080 kg of heroin in Manipur.

The Heroin consignment that was seized in Manipur is estimated to be worth around Rs 8 crores in the international market.

The recovery and seizure was made at Leimakhong area in Kangpok district in Manipur, the police said.

Two mobile handsets were also seized.

The contraband item was packed in 100 soap cases was recovered from an Eco-Sports car when the Manipur police carried out a random frisking/checking operation at Leimakhong under Kangpokpi district on Wednesday night.

The arrest and seizure were made when a combined team of personnel from Kangpokpi police station, Sapormeina police station and Leimakhong police station in Manipur intercepted the car, the Manipur police said.

Two occupants of the car later identified as, Thangminlen Kipgen (32), a resident of Kangpokpi district in Manipur and Ngamboi Haokip (31) of Churachandpur district in Manipur, along with the seized items are now in police custody.

The car has also been impounded at the Sapermeina police station in Manipur and the arrested persons are being booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, the Manipur police added.