Manipur Guv meets Kuki-Zo leaders, assures neutrality in law & order

Imphal: Kuki-Zo Council, the highest political body for the Kuki-Zo community in the state held a meeting with Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the newly appointed Governor of Manipur in Churachandpur district headquarters.

The representatives of the Council during the meeting with the governor at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Churachandpur submitted a memorandum upon him raising important issues, including the preservation of Buffer Zones, the re-demarcation of District Police Jurisdiction, and the deployment of Neutral Central Security Forces.

Moreover, the Council asserted that political negotiations between the central government and the Suspension of Operation (SoO) groups (25 Kuki underground groups) should be expedited.

It also reiterated its demand for a Separate Administration—a Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo people—under Article 239(A) of the Indian Constitution, believing this to be essential for achieving lasting peace.

Governor Bhalla assured the Council that the Central Government would remain neutral in maintaining law and order.

