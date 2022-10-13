Imphal: The Manipur government has asked teachers of state-run schools to refrain from doing private tuition and coaching in private institutions, otherwise they would face disciplinary action.

The Commissioner of Education (School), H Gyan Prakash, issued a memorandum in this connection on Monday.

“It has come to the notice of the government, that some of the teachers employed in the Department of Education (Schools) have been either taking private tuitions or working in coaching centres or both,” the memorandum said.

“No government servant shall, except with the previous sanction of the government, engage directly or indirectly in any trade or business. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 also prohibits teachers to engage himself or herself in private tuition or private teaching activity,” the notification further said.

“In order to ensure that quality education is being provided in the schools, the Government has decided that strict disciplinary action will be initiated against Government Teachers found involved in providing coaching classes/ private tuitions,” it added.