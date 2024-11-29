Guwahati: The Government of Manipur said that it strongly disapproves of the constant meddling in the internal affairs of Manipur by the Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram’s main opposition party.

The MNF for long has been calling for the resignation of the Chief Minister of Manipur.

Manipur government reacting to a press statement issued by the MNF stated that the party has been consistently revealing its true colours as an “anti-national party”.

They claimed that the MNF had been in strong opposition to the efforts of the Indian Government to fence its open borders with neighbouring Myanmar to curb illegal immigration, trafficking of arms and drugs, internal security and defence.

Myanmar is the origin of most of the illegal immigration and drug problems that Manipur has been facing, the government claimed.

The statement by the Manipur Government also stated that the ongoing crisis in Manipur is a creation of “illegal immigrants” from Myanmar, whose economy, after illegally settling in the state, driven by the cultivation of illicit poppy, had taken a severe hit under Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s War on Drugs.

“It is not on account of any religious policy of the State Government, as has been falsely portrayed by the MNF and other vested interests, even on foreign soil and in various international fora, through fabricated narratives”, the Manipur government state.