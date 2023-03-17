IMPHAL: Manipur government looking forwards to ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth is getting ready to create employment opportunities for about 2100 educated unemployed youths and Rs 30 crore has been set aside for an Information and Technology Special Economic Zone (ITSEZ).

Sources close to the chief minister said that the decision to this effect was decided in a Cabinet meeting with the Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the chair.



The meeting decided to hire 2000 trainers to give IT training to the youth/students of the State and also gave the green signal to develop of Manipur IT Special Economic Zone at the cost of Rs 30 crore.

Also read: Manipur: Urban Local Bodies, Panchayat polls on June 5 and 26



The state government is setting up an ITSEZ over 10.85 hectares of contiguous land adjacent to the existing Information and Technology Park at Mantripukhri, about 5 km from Imphal.

IT-SEZ will cater to both local as well as outstation entrepreneurs and generate employment as well as revenue for the State, the sources informed.



The Cabinet further decided to appoint 41 staff of the Transport Department.

It also includes 8 lower division clerks, one sub inspector (Enforcement), four sub inspectors (Tax), 5 assistant sub inspectors (Enforcement), 11 checkers, nine peons, and three chowkidars.

The meeting also resolved to engage four lawyers to deal with cases directed at Forest and Environment, the sources added.



