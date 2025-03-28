Imphal: The Manipur Government has directed all the arm license holders to submit a copy of their arm licenses to the concerned police stations by April 11, 2025, an official notification said on Friday.

In a notification, District Magistrate A Subhash Singh directed all arms license holders in Thoubal district to submit a copy of their licenses to the concerned police station for verification by April 11.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The licensed arms holders must deposit a copy of their licenses with the District Magistrate.

As per the updated data, there are 35,117 active gun licenses in Manipur. This is up from 26,836 in December 2016.

Additionally, during the amnesty period as announced by the Governor from February 20 to March 6, last, the number of weapons in different categories, including INSAS rifles, AK series, and various munitions, intentionally surrendered to the government was over 1055.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!