Manipur govt enforces Section 163 amid unrest in Churachandpur

Imphal: The Manipur government has enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023 in Churachandpur district following tensions over the assault of Hmar tribal leader Richard Laltanpuia Hmar.

The Hmar community, part of the Kuki-Zo group, has strongly condemned the attack.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when unidentified miscreants assaulted Hmar, General Secretary of Hmar Inpui, at VK Montessori School, Zenhang. Reports suggest he was blindfolded and beaten despite identifying himself. He is currently receiving medical treatment for severe injuries.

Following the attack, Hmar Inpui demanded the perpetrators surrender by 10:00 AM Monday, warning of further action. The community also called for a shutdown in Churachandpur.

In response, district authorities imposed restrictions on unlawful gatherings, processions, and carrying weapons. The assault reportedly stemmed from an altercation after a vehicle collision involving Hmar.

