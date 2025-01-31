Manipur: Govt adopts two-pronged strategy to address crisis

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced today that his government is implementing a two-pronged approach to tackle the state’s 20-month-long crisis.

This strategy aims to restore peace and normalcy while promoting development works and welfare programs, he said.

The crisis, which erupted on May 3, 2023, has resulted in the loss of 260 lives and displaced over 60,000 individuals.

To address this, the state government has introduced the Economic Revival Mission, which focuses on empowering locals with sustainable livelihood skills.

This initiative has led to the production of various products, substituting imports and contributing to the state’s economy.

In addition to economic revival, the government is working with central leaders and other parties to find a political solution to the crisis.

The BJP-led government has also initiated various citizen-centric schemes, including the Go to Hills mission and Go to Village mission, which aim to bring equal development across the state.

The government has successfully implemented the Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY) scheme, providing free treatment to over 3 lakh people, with an expenditure of approximately Rs 280 crores.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister’s health scheme has covered around 2,15,000 beneficiaries, with an expenditure of approximately Rs 289 crores from the state exchequer, the CM said.