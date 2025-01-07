Manipur Governor visits relief camps, assures support to displaced persons

Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on his maiden visit after assuming office, visited Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts on Tuesday and interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing at various relief camps.

The governor heard the grievances faced by the IDPs and assured to extend support to them.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Governor went to Churachandpur district headquarters on Tuesday morning where he inaugurated a newly constructed Information Technology Centre at Churachandpur College.

The governor interacted with the students of the college.

This was followed by a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Churachandpur where the Governor interacted with various Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The governor appealed to the leaders of the CSOs to work collaboratively with the administration in peace-building efforts.

Later, the Governor visited the Sadhbhavna Mandap Relief Camp in Churachandpur and interacted with the Internally displaced persons (IDPs). The governor distributed relief materials there.

On his way back to Imphal, the Governor visited the Chingnu Thangjing Guest House Relief Camp at Moirang in Bishnupur District.

The governor interacted with the IDPs and distributed relief materials.

Notably, the ongoing ethnic violence in this state has reportedly started in Churachandpur district on May 3, 2023, to which over 260 persons lost their lives and over 60, 000 displaced as of Tuesday.