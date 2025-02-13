Imphal: Amid the political crisis arising from Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s resignation and inability to elect a new leader for the post of the new chief minister, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has reportedly sent a recommendation to the central leaders.

The Governor of Manipur has taken the initiative to solve the prevailing political impasses after meeting with the leaders of different political parties at the Raj Bhavan during the past few days.

After taking the stoke of the political situation in dept, a highly placed source from the Raj Bhavan said that the Secretary to Governor Sumant Singh has flown to New Delhi with a recommendation of the Governor to resolve the political crisis in Manipur on Wednesday.

The source stated that the Governor may have recommended putting the State Assembly under suspended animation, although political parties in the state are opposing the imposition of the president’s rule or animated suspension of the state assembly.

Governor had earlier held rounds of meetings with the ruling MLAs and BJP’s North East Coordinator Sambit Patra after N Biren Singh resigned as the Chief Minister on Sunday.

Subsequently, the Governor declared the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly scheduled on February 10 as null and void.

At present, all eyes are on the Central leaders who may intervene anytime to resolve the internal conflict among the ruling MLAs. Political observers believe that the BJP-ruled Manipur may head towards a constitutional crisis unless positive measures are taken up as the last session of the assembly in the restive state concluded on August 12, 2024.