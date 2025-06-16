Imphal: The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, chaired a review meeting on Monday at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, following the detection of 13 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, senior medical officials from the State Health Department, and other concerned authorities.

The review was held under directives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, to enhance preparedness amid rising concerns of a possible COVID-19 resurgence.

Officials briefed the Governor that 13 out of 66 samples tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a positivity rate of 33.3 per cent. All cases have been advised to undergo home isolation while the Health Department continues contact tracing.

The Governor was also informed about the state government’s preparedness, including diagnostics, protective equipment, oxygen supply, ICU and isolation wards, essential drugs, and updates via the IDSP–IHIP portal. Challenges related to testing capacity, medical supplies, and hospital readiness were also discussed.

The Governor emphasized the importance of proactive measures, adequate medical infrastructure, and public awareness to ensure the state is well-equipped to handle any potential surge in COVID-19 cases.