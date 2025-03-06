Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla informed that the government is making its best efforts to supply fodder and other items for adequate milk production through the White Revolution, also known as Operation Flood.

He spoke to representatives of the Bishnupur District Milk Co-operative Union Ltd. (BIMUL) during a meeting at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

During the meeting, BIMUL representatives briefed the governor on the organization’s activities across the state, particularly in Bishnupur district, and highlighted key challenges faced by milk producers, including limited fodder supply and restricted market access.

The governor praised BIMUL for its efforts in supporting dairy farmers and assured to address their issues.

Encouraging dairy farming, the governor emphasized that it could lead to a successful White Revolution in the state, providing farmers with substantial income and boosting the state’s economy.

He noted that Manipur produces around 82,000 tonnes of milk annually but needs to increase production to meet demand.