Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla praised the courage, professionalism, and selfless service of the state’s police force while taking the salute at the spectacular march-past parade on the occasion of the 134th Raising Day of the Manipur Police in Imphal on Sunday.

Calling the police “guardians of peace and harmony,” the Governor applauded their tireless efforts in maintaining law and order, combating organized crime and drug trafficking, and protecting citizens, even under the most challenging circumstances.

During his address, Governor Bhalla reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the police force by enhancing infrastructure, providing advanced training, and implementing welfare measures.

He highlighted the force’s major achievements, including successful anti-extremism operations, the destruction of illegal poppy plantations, and progress in modernization and welfare initiatives.

Earlier, the Governor inspected the parade contingents, led by Dr. Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh, MPS, Commandant of the 6th India Reserve Battalion.

The march-past included units from Manipur Rifles (Male), India Reserve Battalions (Male), Civil Police (Male and Female), 9th IR (Mahila) Battalion, Traffic Police, Home Guards, and VDF (Male).

The Governor also presented trophies and awards to outstanding police stations, battalions, and individual personnel for exemplary service, bravery, and dedication to duty.

The event proudly celebrated the valour, discipline, and the enduring motto of the Manipur Police: “Service Before Self.”

Several dignitaries, including MLAs, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and other senior officers, were present at the ceremony.