IMPHAL: Manipur governor L Ganesan, on Tuesday, took a helicopter ride and toured Behiang, a sub-divisional town in Churachandpur district of Manipur bordering Myanmar.

Manipur governor L Ganesan appealed to the people of the state and security personnel to be vigilant against illegal migration from Myanmar.

Upon his arrival at the border town, the Manipur governor interacted with the officials of the district administration, village authorities and discoursed the impact of illegal migration of foreigners.

The Manipur governor also appealed the people of the state to be vigilant with patriotic zeal for safeguarding the country.

The Manipur governor also visited the Assam Rifles Company Operating Base on Indo-Myanmar border at Beheng village in Churachandpur district.

Also read: Manipur: 4 Myanmar nationals arrested in Moreh

A defence statement stated that during his visit, Manipur governor La Ganesan was briefed by Colonel Rajneesh Gairola, commandant of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles on the prevailing security situation and operational dynamics in the border areas.

He was informed about the social welfare-based activities and initiatives undertaken by Assam Rifles to ensure progressive development of the border areas in Manipur and assured about continuity in the efforts of Assam Rifles.

The Manipur governor interacted with the troops of Assam Rifles and appreciated their efforts in keeping the area safe and secure.