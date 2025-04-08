Manipur Governor honours 30 Scouts with Rajya Puruskar Awards

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday presided over the 11th Governor Rally and Rajya Puruskar Award Distribution Ceremony, held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal.

The event, organized by the Manipur State Bharat Scouts and Guides, celebrated the exceptional contributions and commitment of young Scouts across the state.

During the ceremony, Governor Bhalla conferred the prestigious Rajya Puruskar Awards to 30 Scouts in recognition of their dedication, leadership, and service to society.

In his address, the Governor emphasized the vital role Scouts play in shaping a progressive nation, aligning their efforts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He lauded the Scouts for their unwavering spirit of service, resilience, and moral strength.

Highlighting the quiet yet significant impact of the Scouting movement, the Governor noted the Scouts’ involvement in a wide range of community services from environmental initiatives and literacy drives to disaster relief and promoting peace and harmony.

He urged the young Scouts to continue embodying strong ethical values, social responsibility, and mental resilience. Bhalla also underscored the importance of nurturing the “inner net” a network of values, emotions, and responsibilities especially in an age increasingly dominated by digital distractions.

The event was attended by several dignitaries including MLA Kh Raghumani Singh, Lt General (Retd.) K Himalaya Singh, and Rajiv Singh, Director General of Police, Manipur.

The ceremony reflected the enduring relevance of the Bharat Scouts and Guides in nurturing responsible, value-driven citizens for the future of the nation.