Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, was informed about the successful anti-insurgency operation at different strategic locations across the state, a Raj Bhavan communique stated on Friday.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, along with GOC Spear Corps, Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, and Inspector General of Assam Rifles South, Major General Ravroop Singh, called on the Governor of Manipur at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Friday.

The officers briefed the Governor on the prevailing security situation of the North Eastern region, especially for the sensitive border with Manipur state.

Indian Army and Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP formations under Spear Corps launched an anti-insurgency operation at the vulnerable areas of the Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Imphal East, Kakching, Jiribam, Kangpokpi, and Imphal West districts of Manipur.

It was also informed that the joint team apprehended over a dozen underground cadres and recovered 77 weapons, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores in a series of operations conducted on the intelligence-based operations.

