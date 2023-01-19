IMPHAL: The Northeast state of Manipur seems to have become a “direct victim of the infamous golden triangle”.

This was stated by Manipur director general of police (DGP) P Doungel while briefing the media in Imphal.

Manipur shares a 398-km long international border with Myanmar and has been affected directly by the “golden triangle”.

The notorious golden triangle – Myanmar, Laos and Thailand – is Southeast Asia’s oldest narcotics supply route to Europe and North America.

During the past five years, Manipur police and other law enforcement agencies in the state seized 238.72 kg of heroin.

Moreover, as many as 2243 cases in connection with seizure of drugs have also been registered by the Manipur police in the past five years.

Also read: Manipur: Migratory birds from China, Siberia flock Loktak Lake

Manipur DGP P Doungel said that porous border with Myanmar, has been a hindrance in the state’s war on illegal drugs trade.

The Manipur police chief said that between January 2017 and January 2023, a total of 238.72 kg heroin, 7932.74 kg ganja, 1685.15 kg opium were seized.

Furthermore, 502.44 kg of SP capsules, 76,092 pieces of N-10 tablets, 1688.96 kg of WY tablets, 83,290 bottles of cough syrup, 943.41 kg of brown sugar and 181.49 kg of pseudo-ephedrine and 30,800 pieces of alphavin tablets were also seized.

Besides, ketamine, methaqualone, meta-amphetamine, tramadol, crystal methamphetamine, dextropropoxyphene capsules, halonitra, ketamax injection, simplex-C, ammonium chloride, tramazec capsule, vallium-5, clavitol-50 and notaks were also seized. Further, 3750 Kg of poppy straw and seven bags (16 Kg capacity) of poppy seeds were also seized during the last five years.

The Manipur DGP also said that between January 1, 2017 and January 17, 2023 a total of 2817 people, including 595 women, were arrested in connection with drugs seizures.