IMPHAL: Gold bars worth nearly Rs 54.11 lakhs that were smuggled from across Myanmar border have been seized by the security agencies in Manipur.

Two alleged female international gold smugglers were also apprehended in Tengnoupal district of Manipur bordering Myanmar, official sources said on Tuesday.

Troopers of 20 Assam Rifles deployed at Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal district of Manipur bordering Myanmar, made the recovery on Tuesday.

The two female gold smugglers were handed over to the Customs Preventive Force for further necessary action(s).

The sources said: “On receipt of intelligence inputs about the smuggling of six numbers of gold bars weighing nearly 1 kg, assessed to be worth Rs 54.11 lakhs in the international market, a van coming from Moreh towards Imphal was intercepted and checked. The force has taken up all necessary steps to prosecute the accused.”

Two mobile handsets and some incriminating documents have been recovered from their possession, the sources said.

Manipur, which shares border with Myanmar in the south, has become a conduit for smuggling of contraband goods.