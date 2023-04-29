IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday inaugurated the integrated processing unit of organically grown fruits and spices.

During his visit, Biren Singh also inspected the processing of natural and organic products at Fruit Preservation Factory (MAGFRUIT), Food Park, Nilakuthi, Imphal East district.

The factory was inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur earlier this year.

“Happy to learn that the factory has been producing top-quality ginger and turmeric products,” Manipur Chief Minister said.

Inaugurating the integrated processing unit of organically grown fruits and spices under Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER) at Food Park, Nilakuthi, Imphal East, Manipur CM said that the state has witnessed growth in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), private sectors, etc.

The growth comes with assistance from various Central and State sponsored schemes, the CM said, adding, “We are on the path to achieving self-reliance and becoming a growth engine that will contribute to the development of the nation.”

It is a new unit of Thangjam Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Food Park, Nilakuthi is the destination for all budding and established entrepreneurs who want to build a self-sustainable and empowered Manipur.

“We feel so privileged to be here and look forward to you joining us. Welcome friends. Let’s all get together and build a stronger and greater Manipur,” N Biren Singh said.

The MOVCD-NER is a Central Sector Scheme, a sub-mission under the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for implementation in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya.

Manipur Chief Minister also said that the agricultural value chain is defined as the people and activities that bring a basic agricultural product like maize or vegetables or cotton from obtaining inputs and production in the field to the consumer, through stages such as processing, packaging, and distribution

It plays a vital role in the diversification and commercialization of agriculture, enhances shelf life, ensures value addition to agro products, generates employment, enhances the income of the farmer, and creates a market for the export of agro-food.

