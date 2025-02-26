Imphal: The Cyber Crime of the Manipur State Home Department arrested four alleged cyber criminals for their reported involvement in a mule account, a bank account used to facilitate financial crimes, including money laundering, fraud, and illicit fund transfers.

Police said that in a serial crackdown in the valley districts during the past few days, they have recovered various items, including an ICICI chequebook, a mobile phone, and an HP laptop.

The arrested persons later identified as Ningthoujam Tombisana Singh (45), Kongbrailatpam Ruhinikumar Sharma (59), Thongam Punikanta Meitei (28), and Kshetrimayum Bobo Singh (36) were remanded into judicial custody till March 3. They were arrested on Monday from different districts – Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur, the police stated.

Police took up the case after a complaint was filed by Ningthoujam Tombisana Singh, who reported that on February 13, 2025, he intentionally downloaded an application named ‘SMS Forward’.

Ardently, he submitted sensitive information, including bank details, login credentials, and other personal information, under the pretext of receiving commissions and profits.

Afterwards, Tombisana willingly shared his bank account credentials with three other like-minded persons. After their sharing, there were results in a loss of over Rs 1.45 crore.

The police said that they have knowingly or unknowingly violated the guidelines issued by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs which had repeatedly issued warnings advising citizens not to sell or rent their bank accounts, company registration certificates, or Udyam Aadhaar Registration certificates, as such practices contribute to the rise of cybercrimes.

The police added that a regular case under FIR No 4(02)2025 CCPS has been registered against the arrested persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 238/319(2)/318(4)/61(2)/3(5), which pertain to fraudulent activities and cybercrime.