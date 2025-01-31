Manipur: Four arrested for liquor smuggling in Kakching

Imphal: A team of Assam Rifles during routine frisking operations apprehended four suspected liquor smugglers in Kakching, Manipur.

During the operation conducted in the southern parts of the Kakching district of Manipur, they seized around 100 Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles worth around Rs 30, 000.

The four suspected smugglers including three females were reportedly detained in this connection, an official report said.

Based on intelligence input from their sources, the Assam Rifles personnel laid a trap on the National Highway 102 at Pallel-Kakching area.

In the flash operation, the Assam Rifles seized 96 bottles of Whisky and 12 bottles of Rum from an SUV at the Forest Gate Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) in Kakching.

The seized liquor, valued at approximately Rs 30,000, was confiscated for further investigation.

The recovered items, along with the accused and the impounded vehicle, were later handed over to the Pallel Excise Station in Kakching.