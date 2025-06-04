Imphal: As Manipur grapples with the aftermath of recent seasonal monsoon flooding, fears are mounting over the potential spread of skin diseases, particularly among vulnerable populations in low-lying areas.

The state Health Department has detected approximately 100 individuals mostly children with skin diseases caused due to the present flooding cum post floods, according to a bulletin issued by Health and Medical Response to Flood Situation on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the authority detected the waterborne diseases when a total of 16 Rapid Response Teams assessed the health conditions of flood-affected people staying in different relief camps opened in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Senapati districts during the past few days.

The teams conducted medical check-ups of the flood victims and also distributed necessary medicines and other materials.

During the medical check-up the authority found around 100 people, mostly children suffering from skin diseases caused by the floods.

A Manipuri housewife sheltering in a flood relief camp opened in Imphal East district stated that children residing in the camps have complaints of increased itching leading to skin irritation and inflammation, a symptom of various causes, including parasitic infections or allergic reactions.

The officials, in the meantime, appeal to the people to take care of the possible diseases, stating that the flood victims, especially children, are at increased risk of various skin diseases due to exposure to contaminated water, changes in hygiene, and psychological stress.

“These post-flood skin issues can manifest as inflammatory, infectious/infestation, traumatic, or miscellaneous types, ” the official added.