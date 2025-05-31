Imphal: A flood caused by overflowing and seepage through the embankments of major rivers in different areas on Saturday, the fourth day of incessant rainfalls in Manipur, rendered hundreds of people homeless in the low-lying areas of Imphal East and West districts.

The major rivers – the Imphal, the Nambol, and the Sekmai are overflowing their embankments at different locations.

The flood water inundated and submerged many houses in the Koirengei and Kairang Temamakhong in Imphal East district.

Various seepages, sliding, depression, and erosion along the embankments of the Imphal River have also occurred at different locations of the Imphal River in the Imphal East district, including at Khurai Lai Wangma. Residents of Bamon Leikai Bachaspatimayum Leirak in Imphal East district strengthened the river bank using bamboo sheets at the portion left incomplete during the construction of the retaining wall.

The flood water affected the assembly constituencies of Singjamei, Sagolband, Uripok, Khurai, Heingang, Thongju, Langthabal, and Kshetrigao in Imphal East and Imphal West districts. People residing in the low-lying areas of the Heingang Assembly constituency witnessed the worst situation in the flood as the flood water entered their houses at low-lying locations.

In the hill district, the Senapati River has also reportedly reached “danger level”. A combined team of the town committee, Senapati PS, and Makhrelui VA, together with the colony authorities, alerted the nearby residents of the Senapati River to vacate their houses if the rain continues. T

The village authority has urged the district administration to set up a rehabilitation centre or relief camp for nearby residents facing eviction.

State Disaster Response Forces, Manipur Fire Services, Assam Rifles, Arambai Tenggol, and several local clubs have launched rescue operations.

Officials have cut off the power supply to flood-affected areas due to worsening conditions. Rescue teams have evacuated over 500 flood victims, including senior citizens, women, and children, to safer zones. However, heavy rainfall continues.