Imphal: Manipur’s total table fish production has increased against its target in the 46th annual fish fair cum crop competition 2025 held at the Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal.

This was stated by T Phulen Meitei, Director of Fisheries, Manipur Government, in an official statement issued on Friday.

The total fish production in the 46th fish fair cum fish crop competition, 2025, was 2,17,852 kilograms against the target of 1.5 lakh kgs. While Manipur’s total table fish production has been increasing, it consistently falls short of the state’s total annual demand. This shortfall is met by importing fish from other states.

In September 2025, the state government noted that Manipur produces approximately 45,000 metric tons of fish against a demand of 65,000 metric tons.

The state government on Friday declared the results of the 46th fish fair cum fish crop competition, held on October 22, 2025. Jenish Oinam of Khordak village, near the Loktak Lake in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, got the first position for producing 49,410 kilogram of fish.

Salam Babuchouba of Khordak Laphupat Tera of Imphal West district secured the 2nd position for producing 35,520 kilograms of fish. L Dinamai Singh of Tentha Khunou, Thoubal district, produced 21480 kilograms of fish and took the 3rd position.

The winner was presented with Rs 2 lakh, the second position holder Rs 1.5 lakh, and the third position holder Rs 1 lakh.

Jenish Oinam also got the first position in the highest indigenous fish producers category competition.

He produces 14,980 kgs of indigenous fish.

K Dineshwar Singh, District Fishery Officer Bishnupur, was honoured with first position for the valley district in the category of the highest fish production officer of the state government.

Angom Momo Singh, District Fishery Officer, Chandel, secured the first position with 13,135 kgs of fish production for the hill district category.

Ninety percent of the state population is non-vegetarian.